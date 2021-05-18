Chelsea make contact ahead of blockbuster bid for world’s best striker

Chelsea have been in contact over the possible signing of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to reports in Germany.

Lewandowski has cemented his reputation as not just one of the best strikers, but one of the best overall players in the world in recent years. He was dominant last season as Bayern won the Champions League and has carried that form into this season. He has scored an astonishing 40 goals in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, equalling Gerd Muller’s record for the most prolific season in the German top flight.

At the age of 32, Lewandowski is still at the top of his game, but time is running out if he ever wants to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

But such a move could be on the cards, as Sky Germany report that Chelsea have been in contact.

The Blues are looking for a new striker after an underwhelming debut campaign from former RB Leipzig man Timo Werner. It appears they are looking towards the Bundesliga again and this time are dreaming big.

Lewandowski is currently under consideration as they look to add further firepower up front. It seems Tammy Abraham has no future at the club under Thomas Tuchel so they need more options – and someone of Lewandowski’s pedigree would be a major upgrade.

Bayern are not thinking of selling their star man. Chairman of the executive board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said to Sport1 last week: “Sure he stays. Who sells a player that scores 60 goals a year?”

But Chelsea could test their resolve nonetheless. They are one of the few clubs who could afford a move for Lewandowski and he plays in the exact position they are looking to strengthen.

But the Poland international would prefer to stay with Bayern at this moment in time. Nothing has been ruled out, though, so there could be more developments.

Lewandowski still has two years of contract left to run at Bayern.

Tuchel avoids Abraham questions

On Monday, Tuchel swerved around questions of Abraham’s future after leaving him out for the weekend’s FA Cup final defeat to Leicester.

Asked why he missed out, he said: “Well it’s just the amount of people that I can nominate for a game.

“I decided to start Timo Werner in the number nine role, so we had Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud on the bench. So we decided not to have three number nines on the bench. This is it; it’s never personal.

“When Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen, maybe, come back into the squad, I need to figure out the squad and maybe eliminate two more players.

“This is the worst day and the worst decision for me in the whole week. Because since I arrived here everybody deserves to be in the squad.

“I understand his frustration and it was not the first time, and we have other guys with the same situation to face.

“This is not the moment to complain, and this is not the moment to explain too much. This is the moment just to live in the moment.

“These are the two decisive weeks now of the whole season.”

