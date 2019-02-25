Chelsea make contact for Roma starlet despite transfer ban

Chelsea and Real Madrid have both recently made contact to sign Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has been enjoying an excellent season with the Giallorossi so far, leading to clubs from England and Spain to call the player’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli, to ask for the player’s price-tag and his availability this summer – according to La Repubblica.

Chelsea have only recently received a transfer ban but are said to be hopeful that FIFA will postpone it, allowing them to sign new players in the summer.

PSG and Juventus have also reportedly shown an interest in the youngster, although Roma are hoping to speed up new contract talks with Zaniolo.

Roma sporting director Monchi, who is wanted by Arsenal, wants to offer the 19-year-old a new €2million-a-year deal to tempt him to remain in Rome.

Meanwhile, super agent Mino Raiola has recently tried to add the player to his lust of clients, only for Zaniolo and his family to snub the offer.