Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri hopes his club’s rapid movements in the transfer market can help tempt AC Milan star Suso back to the Premier League in January.

According to reports, Sarri has identified the in-form Spain winger as “the perfect signing for his side” with Calciomercato claiming the Blues hierarchy have already established contact with the player’s agent over a €38m switch.

The 24-year-old has been regularly linked with a return to Liverpool, but despite speaking of his affection towards the Merseysiders, he appears content with life at the San Siro.

Speaking to The Guardian in May, the former Cadiz prodigy insisted he is “very happy” at Milan, though could be tempted back to Anfield one day in the future.

However, while his contract with Milan does not expire until 2022, it does, perhaps significantly, still contain a €38million exit clause – a fee which is unlikely to deter Chelsea or indeed any other potential suitor for the Suso.

While talks are ongoing over a new deal with Milan to secure both the player a significant wage rise and to raise the buyout in his contract, there are growing reports in Italy that Sarri and Chelsea could tempt the former Reds winger back to the Premier League.

And the Blues may well use their existing relationship with Milan to help broker the deal.

The two clubs know each other well, with Tiemoue Bakayoko the latest to make the move between the two clubs.

After a slow start in Milan, Bakayoko was criticised by boss Gennaro Gattuso and there were rumours his loan deal could be cancelled.

However, the midfielder has shown improvement of late and enjoyed arguably his best performance for the Rossoneri in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Genoa.

Hailing his display, Gattuso said: “Bakayoko had a great game today. We developed ball possession well, but then we got afraid and could no longer build well from the back.”

