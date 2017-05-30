Chelsea “make enquiries” about Bayern Munich defender

Chelsea have made enquiries about Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claims that the Blues have reached out to the German champions about the possibility of signing Boateng as both clubs look set for a summer defensive shake-up.

Nathan Ake could leave Stamford Bridge for Bournemouth, while Kurt Zouma is wanted on loan by Marseille.

Bayern Munich on the other hand signed Nicholas Sule from Hoffenheim, which may have left Boateng fearing for his place after a season disrupted by injury.

The report claims that the 28-year-old is in “no rush” to leave the Allianz Arena but that he may be tempted should Chelsea continue interest.

Asked if he will play for Bayern next season, Boateng told SportBild: “I don’t have anything else planned. There’s only a few clubs in the world with the appeal and tradition of Bayern Munich.

“I didn’t play much so it’s normal that I’m not entirely happy,’ he added. ‘Now I’ve just picked up this unfortunate injury against Freiburg. I’ll use the off-season to be fit to begin preparations for the new season.”

Antonio Conte has reportedly prioritised Virgil van Dijk, but Southampton maintain they want more than £50million for the Dutch defender.

With Southampton set to sack Claude Puel however, the Blues may be able to capitalise on their unstable position.