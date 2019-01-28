Chelsea make Hudson-Odoi decision as Liverpool stance is revealed

Chelsea have told Callum Hudson-Odoi they will not allow him to leave Stamford Bridge this month after becoming angered by Bayern Munich’s public chase for the teenager.

Hudson-Odoi scored what some felt could be his final Chelsea goal as the FA Cup holders advanced with a 3-0 fourth-round win over Championship Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. Details of the fifth-round draw are here.

The 18-year-old winger, under contract until June 2020, started despite submitting a transfer request ahead of Thursday’s closure of the winter transfer window, with Bayern having publicly declared their interest.

Bayern have had four bids rejected for the teenager, the latest of which reached £40million, with the Bundesliga giants even offering Hudson-Odoi Arjen Robben’s soon-to-be vacant No.10 shirt.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Hudson-Odoi and his brother and agent have been told in no uncertain terms that they will not allow him to leave the club this month and have rejected his transfer request.

It’s claimed the decision is two-pronged, with any move now leaving Maurizio Sarri little time to land a replacement, while the Blues are also angered by Bayern’s very-public pursuit of the player, details of which has been frequently leaked to Bild.

Sarri has come to depend on Hudson-Odoi in cup games and there is a feeling around Stamford Bridge that he could become more involved as the season progresses.

Although he won’t be allowed to leave this month, there is still a strong possibility that Hudson-Odoi could move on in the summer.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires in 2020, and having rejected the offer of an extension, Chelsea may be forced to cash in this summer, rather than risk losing him for next to nothing the summer after.

That could allow Liverpool to launch a summer swoop for the player, having also been mentioned as strong candidates for his signature.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims Jurgen Klopp’s side have no interest in the player and will not be launching an effort to sign him in at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi was asked about his future by the BBC following the win over Sheffield Wednesday, though refused to say if it was his last game for the club: “I don’t know, I can’t say. But you know I just keep working hard and you never know what happens.”

Chelsea No 2 Gianfranco Zola, meanwhile, has stated his belief as to why Hudson-Odoi should stay at Stamford Bridge.

“He has a contract. We believe in what he can do for this team. I don’t think there are many 18-year-old players around Europe that are are playing as much as him in a big team.

“If you look at Juventus, all the big teams, they don’t have many 18-year-old players playing like we do. That shows that we believe in him, we think he can be an important player for us, so we will see what happens.

“We can do as much as we can do. From our point of view he has a lot of strong players next to him. But we still find the space for him to play.”

