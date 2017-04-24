Chelsea make last-ditch attempt to win race for Ivorian star

Chelsea are reported to have set up a meeting with Franck Kessie’s advisor in a desperate 11th hour ploy to win the race for the powerful Ivorian.

The midfielder is likely to leave Atalanta this summer with reports in Italy suggesting a deal worth £24million has been struck with Roma.

But with the transfer window still not opening until July 1, Chelsea remain hopeful they could still persuade Kessie to make the switch to the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has made 31 appearances across the campaign, scoring six goals, to attract interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City with his side riding high in fifth place in Serie A.

And while Roma remain favourites for his signature, Corriere della Sera say his representative will meet with Chelsea to find out whether a switch to west London could be a possibility ahead of the summer window.

Antonio Conte’s side would be prepared to better the salary on offer at Roma and will hope to convince his agent that a move to Stamford Bridge would be in the player’s best long-term interests.