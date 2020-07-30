One issue remains as Chelsea make major headway in Havertz chase

Chelsea are edging ever closer to securing a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz after making a major breakthrough over the deal.

The Germany international has already told his club that he wishes to leave after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The versatile attacking midfielder has also agreed personal terms. Those terms include a five-year deal for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea have also to come to an agreement with Leverkusen over the fee but not willing to pay more than £70million.

That figure is £20m less than Leverkusen’s proposed asking price for one of Germany’s top young talents.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia has been working hard to make Havertz the club’s third summer signing. That would follow the arrival of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig, respectively.

And German publication Sport Bild, as cited by the Daily Express, claims a breakthrough has been made. Both clubs are reported to be open to a deal which includes add-ons.

The report suggests £70m can be paid up front – which was Chelsea’s maximum limit.

Another £20m will then be paid in add-ons, which is said to suit both parties. That will also allow Granovskaia to continue her spending this summer.

The Blues are expected to sign at least one new defender, with a centre-back one of their needs.

No other side in the top 10 of the Premier League conceded more goals than the Blues.

A case for Chelsea’s defence

Frank Lampard is fully aware that he will have to strengthen at the back if Chelsea are to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Indeed, former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has warned the problem positions must be rectified.

“If you look at the team Frank has, with what he has got, he’s done brilliant,” he said.

“If you analyse them very, very well they are in the top four but they have had 49 goals against them – that is way too much.

“To compete with the big boys that [defensive record] has to get better significantly.

“If you asked him [Lampard] that’s the department that he is really disappointed about. If you see the type of goals that are going in they are easy to defend.

“They’re goals that you should defend if you are in the top four or if you are going for the league, those type of goals you should know how to easily deal with.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are hoping to convince Ben Chilwell to push through a move from Leicester City, according to a report. Read more…