Chelsea will reportedly target British signings only over the next two transfer windows amid fears their quota will drop alarmingly by the departure of six stars.

The likes of Gary Cahill, Danny Drinkwater and Rob Green are all expected to depart Stamford Bridge next month, while doubts remain over Cesc Fabregas, Andreas Christensen and Victor Moses – also classed as homegrown stars, despite their statuses as internationals with other countries.

As such, the Daily Mail claims Maurizio Sarri and the Chelsea board have told the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley they have no chance of leaving any time soon – news which may come as more to a blow for the latter, given his persistent links with transfers elsewhere.

However, Chelsea will still need to replace their quota of British stars in the squad and the paper claims Sarri and company will focus on British-based transfer additions when the transfer window opens next month – and again during the summer.

Notoriously, it does cost more when trying to sign British talent, so it would not come as a surprise to see Chelsea make a firm approach for Aaron Ramsey – soon to be out of contract at Arsenal.

Furthermore, the likes of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori – both currently impressing while on loan at Derby – will likely be handed places in the squad next season.

Discussing the value in sending the young stars out on loan, and their plan for them for the long-term, Blues No 2 Gianfranco Zola said earlier this season: “We believe that by playing against us is an opportunity for them to grow up quicker. The more they play against Premier League teams the more experience they get.

“And we can make better evaluations on them. It was a great opportunity to see them play in front of us and we took the opportunity.

“There will also be a psychological component. They will have to play in front of a big crowd, the crowd of the team they belong to. It will give them a good test.”