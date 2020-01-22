Chelsea are refusing to give up on signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window and have made an offer for the striker.

It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have made an offer to PSG to sign Cavani on loan this month.

The Blues are reportedly prepared to pay a loan fee and will also cover the 32-year-old’s full salary worth in excess of £360,000 a week.

The Uruguay international, who is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, will command a loan fee of £5million.

However, according to the report, French giants PSG want to sell the former Napoli star for £23 million in the January transfer window after he handed in a transfer request.

Chelsea’s latest move for Cavani comes following the striker’s father’s claim that he wants to join Atletico Madrid this month.

It had also been reported that the former Palermo star has agreed an 18-month deal with Atletico, who need to settle on a transfer fee with PSG.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker this month to compete with Tammy Abraham.

The 22-year-old striker has been a revelation at the Blues this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 23 Premier League matches.

Abraham has also scored two goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for the London club this campaign.

With Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi both having failed to push Abraham, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted that he is looking to bring in a new striker.

Giroud and Batshuayi have been linked with moves away from Chelsea in the January transfer window, but it is unlikely that Lampard will let both of them go even if he manages to land Cavani.

