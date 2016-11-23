Chelsea ‘make offer’ and lead race for Swedish wonderkid

Chelsea have reportedly become favourites to sign a talented AIK forward, but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The Blues have submitted an offer for 17-year-old starlet Alexander Isak, according to a source close to the Swedish club.

Isak scored 10 goals in 24 appearances last season for the Stockholm club, attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“PSG have been in contact with AIK numerous times but there is no offer on the table right now,” the source told ESPNFC.

“Inside the club, Chelsea are the favourites and have already proposed €11million.”

Last week, sources connected to the player stated that AIK would be holding out for €15million, while reports in Italy claimed that Juventus had offered €16million.

The Swedish U21 international has been labeled by some as ‘the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, and has been at AIK since the age of six.

In April 2016, Isak scored against Osterstunds FK, becoming the youngest scorer in AIK Allsvenskan history at the age of 16 years and 199 days.