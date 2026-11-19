Real Betis are fighting to keep hold of teenage sensation Jose Antonio Morante amid growing interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, including an initial approach from Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues, alongside Manchester City and Manchester United, are all keeping close tabs on the highly-rated winger, who has emerged as one of Spain’s brightest young prospects following a remarkable breakthrough campaign.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo have already made an approach for Morante in recent weeks, but their initial efforts were rejected by Betis, who are determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

The Blues first became aware of Morante’s potential during the summer’s European Under-19 Championship, which was staged in Wales and provided Premier League clubs with an opportunity to assess some of Spain’s most exciting young talents.

Morante, 19, proved to be one of the standout performers of the tournament, finishing as the competition’s top scorer as Spain went on to lift the trophy.

His performances attracted significant attention, with Chelsea’s recruitment team particularly impressed by the teenager’s attacking qualities and potential.

That admiration has since translated into an approach, but Betis have made their position clear and are not prepared to lose one of their most exciting academy products without a fight.

Morante has already enjoyed a memorable introduction to senior football, making his first-team debut for Betis last month and marking the occasion with a goal in their emphatic 5-2 victory over Osasuna.

The teenager’s rapid progress has further strengthened the Spanish club’s determination to retain his services.

Indeed, Betis moved to secure his future with a new long-term contract in the summer, following his return from the European Championship.

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Chelsea, Manchester duo undeterred in Morante chase

However, that has not discouraged Chelsea, who have maintained contact as they continue to explore the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

We can reveal that the Blues are not alone in their pursuit, with Manchester City and Manchester United also having held conversations about Morante.

Both Manchester clubs have been monitoring his development, with his performances at youth international level and subsequent breakthrough in Seville attracting growing attention from recruitment departments across England.

The interest is not restricted to the Premier League, either.

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund have both shown an interest in the Spanish youngster, while Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on his situation should an opportunity to secure his signature emerge.

For Betis, the growing competition represents a significant challenge as they look to protect one of the most exciting talents to have emerged from their ranks.

The Spanish club have already demonstrated their commitment by offering Morante a long-term contract, but the level of interest from England, France and Germany highlights just how highly he is regarded across Europe.

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