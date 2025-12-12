Chelsea and Manchester City have both joined the hunt for Dayot Upamecano and have had conversations about his possible arrival on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, although sources can reveal that a transfer twist awaits if that interest turns concrete.

Upamecano is one of three big name central defenders who are potentially available on free transfers next summer, along with Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate.

Chelsea have also engaged with former defender Guehi, but we can confirm that they have now shown an interest in Upamencano.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca admitted after Levi Colwill’s injury in the summer that he wanted another defender, highlighting that he was not confident in his current crop, despite having a number of options available to him. Indeed, Chelsea‘s hierarchy are coming round to the conclusion that quality of quantity is now the way to go.

Likewise, City are looking at options and Upamecano is someone of potential interest to their new sporting chief Hugo Viana.

Upamecano also has interest from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but whilst confirming interest sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that a new deal at Bayern is by far the most likely scenario at this point.

Bayern are becoming experts in convincing their star names to remain under Max Eberl’s leadership.

Indeed, over the last 18 months he has persuaded Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich all to remain at the Allianz Arena, despite having huge offers elsewhere.

Our sources have also revealed how Harry Kane has decided not to activate his January release clause and is instead willing to sign a one-year extension at the Allianz Arena.

A return to Tottenham has been mooted for the club’s all-time record goalscorer, but Bayern are now confident of extending his stay in Bavaria instead.

Latest Chelsea, Man City news: Teenage midfielder scrap; wonderkid swoop

Chelsea have taken a shine to Jadiel Pereira da Gama and are determined to sign him from PEC Zwolle, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is interest in the teenager from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, too.

Elsewhere, several clubs that have talked to Mike Maignan’s camp believe that he has already decided on where he will be playing next season, with Chelsea learning their prospects of a deal amid rival interest from two bona fide European royalty, sources can reveal.

Finally, City have moved ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Jagiellonia Białystok’s 17-year-old sensation Oskar Pietuszewski, TEAMtalk understands, with his price tag confirmed by sources.

