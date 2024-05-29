Chelsea, Man City hoping to prise elite defender signing away from Real Madrid as preference revealed

Chelsea and Manchester City are holding out hope of getting Alphonso Davies despite the fact he wants to move to Real Madrid

Long-term Alphonso Davies admirers Chelsea and Manchester City are both reportedly looking to hijack a Real Madrid deal for the left-back, whose preference is clear.

Davies is one of the best attacking full-backs in world football, and Bayern Munich have been the beneficiaries of that for years. Indeed, the 23-year-old has just completed his fifth full season with the club.

During the course of his 195 appearances, the Canadian has been directly involved in 42 goals.

That included three goals and six assists this campaign – the first season in which he’s failed to win a trophy during his time at the club.

And throughout the underwhelming campaign for the side – which was one of Davies’ best in terms of production – it has looked as if he’s got his eyes set on a move elsewhere.

He’s approaching the final year of his Bayern contract, which means they might need to sell, especially considering he’s said to be determined to move to Real Madrid.

It has been previously reported that the La Liga giants are taking his signing ‘almost for granted’, suggesting they feel there’s no way they don’t get him.

Despite that, there’s no sign of an agreement yet, so the move might not happen.

Chelsea, Man City holding out hope for Davies

With that said, Chelsea and Manchester City remain in the mix for now.

Indeed, the giant Premier League pair have long-standing interest in the Canadian full-back.

And according to reports, both sides retain hope of snapping him up.

That he’s keen on a move away from Germany this summer, they seemingly feel there’s a chance they can get him through the door.

Davies determined for Real Madrid move

But it seems if he has anything to do with it, Davies will not be moving to the Premier League.

Indeed, he is maintaining his desire to play for Real Madrid next season.

Bayern Munich are said to be accepting of the fact they might well not have him lining up for them when the new term rolls around.

As such, if Real can agree a fee with them, that move seems to have the best chance of success.

