Chelsea and Man City on Sunday scouting mission for nine-goal Champions League striker – Exclusive

Chelsea and Manchester City are due to watch German starlet Nicolo Tresoldi on Sunday as both Premier League giants assess their attacking options and plan for the future, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Club Brugge frontman has emerged as a player attracting serious attention from some of Europe’s leading clubs, with Chelsea impressed by his potential and Man City also undertaking due diligence as they consider their longer-term options in central attack.

TEAMtalk understands that representatives from both clubs are expected to be in attendance at Club Brugge’s home clash with St Truiden, where Tresoldi will have another opportunity to showcase his ability.

For Chelsea, the interest comes at a time when questions are being asked about their attacking depth following Saturday’s disappointing home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leading scorer Joao Pedro missed the contest, but rather than turn to Danny Welbeck, head coach Xabi Alonso opted to deploy Morgan Rogers as a false nine.

The experiment proved unsuccessful, with Chelsea rarely looking capable of finding a breakthrough at Stamford Bridge. The performance highlighted the importance of having reliable alternatives available when key attacking players are missing.

Chelsea do have Dutch forward Emmanuel Eegha approaching a return, but sources have indicated there is not yet widespread confidence that he is ready to provide the required impact at senior level.

As a result, the club’s recruitment staff are examining the market for potential solutions, both for the immediate future and as part of their longer-term squad planning.

Tresoldi is one of the players to have caught their attention.

The young German forward has impressed at Club Brugge, and Chelsea are keen to continue assessing his development as they consider whether he could fit into their plans.

However, they will not be alone in monitoring his progress, with Manchester City also taking a close look at the striker.

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City are assessing their options in central attack as part of their long-term recruitment strategy, with future-proofing an important consideration as they plan for the possibility of Erling Haaland eventually leaving the club.

There is no suggestion that Haaland’s departure is imminent, but City want to ensure they understand the market and the best options available should they need to make a major decision over their centre-forward position in the coming years.

Tresoldi is emerging as a potential candidate worth watching as that process continues.

City are carrying out their due diligence, assessing whether the Club Brugge forward could develop into the type of striker they might target in the future.

The presence of both Chelsea and City would underline the level of interest in the youngster, who has attracted attention from a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have made clear that they would not be looking to sell Tresoldi, underlining the difficulty any interested side could face in trying to prise him away.

That stance is unlikely to prevent clubs from continuing to monitor his progress, particularly as leading recruitment departments look to identify elite attacking talent before their value rises further.