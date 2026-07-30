Chelsea and Man City have both opened talks for striker Robbie Ure

Chelsea and Manchester City have firmed up interest in Scottish striker Robbie Ure, by opening talks for the 22-year-old, who’s on fire in Sweden this season.

Most have likely not heard of Ure, but he’s been banging in the goals in Sweden in 2026. Now 19 games into the season in all competitions, the Scotsman has 20 goals and three assists.

That tally includes four goals in a 4-4 draw with Mjallby, within a run of 10 goals in five Allsvenskan games.

Unsurprisingly, Ure has helped IK Sirius to the top of the table.

Per Caught Offside, there is a whole host of European clubs tracking hall, with Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan and Monaco just a few of the 12 named in the report.

But Chelsea and City have jumped the queue by opening talks.

One source reportedly said: “Chelsea and City have now moved beyond scouting and opened talks, signalling that the process has entered a concrete stage.”

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Ure open to assessing transfer

Amid his stellar form, Ure has told BBC Sport that he’s open to assessing a transfer if the right one comes around.

He said: “It’s normal when you’re young and you’re playing well in a good league, you’re going to have interest from good leagues and good clubs. Especially when I score four goals [in a game], I think the noise is going to increase.

“It’s something that I’m going be interested in, if I think it’s the right thing for me. But we have to just wait and see. It’s a long summer in the transfer window.

“Until I’m told otherwise, I need to help Sirius. If we continue playing like we have been, then I think it could be a really special season.

“At the moment, I don’t think I would come back to Scotland. One day, you never know. I’d love to return to Rangers.

“That’s just me trying to test myself and see what league I can go to. I feel like I’m in a really good position and I just need to keep going.

“That was the plan when I first came to Sweden, to develop as a player and go on to bigger things. Until then, I need to stay focused and I need to keep proving myself.”

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