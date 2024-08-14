A former Chelsea and Manchester City target is reportedly trying to take after Kylian Mbappe and eventually push through a move to Real Madrid.

Following years of transfer rumours, Mbappe finally swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid earlier this summer – with the France international signing a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

This came despite PSG repeatedly trying to tie the 25-year-old down to new, lucrative contracts; but the forward had made his mind up and joined Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Although he signed for Madrid as a free agent and reportedly took a pay cut to join the La Liga team, he is still allegedly earning £12.3m a year – making him one of the club’s highest earners.

Upon making the move, he said in July: “I spent endless nights dreaming about one day playing for Real Madrid and today I am one happy guy. My family are so happy here, I can see my mum crying. It’s an incredible day for me, I’ve dreamed of this day since I was a kid and this day means a lot to me.”

Many would love to follow in Mbappe’s footsteps and head to 15-time Champions League winners Madrid – but very few get that opportunity.

And it seems, according to manager Ancelotti, the European giants won’t be making any more additions during this transfer window; which runs until August 30.

This was despite the exits of Nacho and Rafa Marin, although they did recruit Mbappe and Endrick.

In late July, Ancelotti said: “The squad is closed. [Jesús] Vallejo is back, [David] Alaba is recovering. We have young centre-backs like Joan, Jacobo and Raul [Asencio] who are training and have a lot of quality. I believe we are well covered in this position.”

Bayern star still eyes Real Madrid transfer

One man who seems intent on moving to Madrid is Bayern Munich ace Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international has previously turned down new contract proposals from the Bundesliga side, something that has not endeared him to certain individuals.

Indeed, earlier this year, honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness appeared to be losing patience over the 23-year-old’s contract situation.

“We told him very clearly that we would let the contract expire if he did not renew it. He will not get any more money,” he said.

Bayern had previously hoped to sell him for £60m if he did go, but that price is now coming down as he is in the last year of his contract.

If he is sold, reports suggest the German team are holding out for £43m – but Madrid, who have a long-term interest in the Canadian, are only willing to fork out £26m-£30m for the left-back.

Now, Spanish publication Marca states Davies – who was reportedly a target for Chelsea and Manchester City earlier this year – has made his intentions clear and will ‘do an Mbappe’ in order to join Madrid.

In effect, this means he will run down his contract in the hopes he can join Los Blancos as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

The report adds Madrid are content to wait for Davies, particularly as they have Ferland Mendy – who they are hoping to tie to a new deal as his contract expires next summer – and Fran Garcia on their books as left-backs.