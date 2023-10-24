Chelsea, Man City told £60m will be enough to snare talented Italy star on Pochettino’s, Pep’s wishlist

Chelsea and Manchester City are both considering a January move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to reports.

The talented 24-year-old has been one of the Italian side’s most important players since breaking into the first team in 2019 and still has room for improvement.

Bastoni has made 173 appearances for Inter to date, scoring three goals and making 14 assists. In the process, he has helped his side to win three major trophies, including one league title.

The centre-back has also chalked up 21 caps for the Italy national team, so there is certainly no doubting his quality.

It’s no surprise to see Premier League clubs interested in a move for Bastoni, as he is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Inter won’t let Bastoni leave on the cheap, however, so Chelsea and Man City will have to put their money where their mouth is to have any chance of a deal in the winter window.

READ MORE: Bid that will seal Ivan Toney transfer revealed, as top source assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham chances

Chelsea, Man City keen on Bastoni

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, both Chelsea and Man City have been keeping tabs on Bastoni ahead of a potential January move.

It’s claimed that a bid in the region of £60m will be required to convince Inter into a sale. This is despite the fact that Bastoni signed a new five-year contract with the club in July, keeping him at the San Siro until 2028.

The report adds that Inter will target a move for Torino’s Perr Schuurs to replace Bastoni should he leave in January, which suggests they are preparing for his departure.

Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be keen on adding a quality defender to his Chelsea squad. Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this winter, so Bastoni could be brought in to replace him. The Italian could also be a long-term replacement for Thiago Silva, who is past his peak at the age of 39.

As for Man City, they have only just signed a top young defender in Josko Gvardiol for £77.6m at the start of this season. Despite this, it seems that Pep Guardiola is already looking to bring in more competition for the centre-back position.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if one of the Premier League duo do make a concrete bid for Bastoni in January, as the report suggests.

DON’T MISS: Man City ‘really confident’ they’ll spring transfer surprise that’ll shatter Real Madrid dream