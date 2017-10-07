Chelsea man has no regrets despite PSG opportunity

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante insists that he has no regrets after rejecting the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have been elevated in stature following their world record contract-busting signing of Neymar from Barcelona, with many now considering the Ligue 1 side to be one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Kante had the chance to be a part of that when at Leicester, but opted to remain in England instead.

That decision has already yielded a second Premier League winners’ medal in as many seasons, and Kante says he’s more than comfortable with his choice.

The midfielder told Le10Sport: “Do I regret that I rejected the PSG? No. When I was in Leicester, I had opportunities, but my priority was to stay in the Premier League.”