Chelsea man says there is a blanket ban on summer departures

Out-of-favour defender Andreas Christensen says Chelsea will not sell any players this summer.

The Danish centre-back has said he has been told by the club that they will not be selling players as they appeal against the transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

Last month the club were issued with a two-window registration ban and fined over £460,000 by the governing body’s disciplinary committee over the recruitment of 29 players aged under 18.

When the punishment was announced Chelsea said they “categorically refute the findings” and they have appealed the decision and are waiting for the outcome of that appeal.

FIFA have also refused to freeze their ban while the club challenges the suspension and Christensen has now revealed Chelsea’s summer transfer approach.

“The messages we’ve got are that Chelsea can’t appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players,” Christensen told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept.”

The 22-year-old has found himself out of favour this season under Maurizio Sarri, despite making a first-team breakthrough last term under Antonio Conte.

He has made just three Premier League starts and he says life is frustrating at Stamford Bridge, despite getting plenty of game time in Europe.

“I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play,” added Christensen.

“Now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament.”

