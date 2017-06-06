Chelsea, Man United target Lukaku decides on his next destination

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has decided which club he wants to join this summer but no talks have taken place over a move just yet.

The Toffees frontman, who scored 26 goals last season, looks certain to quit Goodison Park this summer and has been strongly linked with a return to Chelsea, while Manchester United are also in the running for his signature.

United boss Jose Mourinho, who worked with Lukaku during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, is looking for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while the Belgian is also being tipped to replace Diego Costa at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old is desperate to play in the Champions League, something that both clubs can offer, and according to the report in the Daily Express he knows exactly where he wants to be playing his football next season.

“My agent knows what’s going to happen,” the 24-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know.”

His agent, Mino Raiola, recently confirmed that Everton will allow Lukaku to leave if they receive the right offer for the player.

“Lukaku had a promise that if certain clubs came this summer that he could leave this summer,” Raiola told talkSPORT.

“We are not in concrete talks with anybody at this moment, but hearing the market I think some clubs will contact Everton.

“If the price is right for Everton and the project is right for Lukaku then I think he will want to make another step, but we are not there yet.”