Chelsea, Man Utd and Fulham keeping close tabs on Ligue 1 sensation named in Team of the Year

Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham are set to watch Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante in action this weekend against Lyon, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old has emerged on the radar of a number of top clubs across Europe after impressing for Le Havre in the last 18 months.

The Senegalese centre-half was a stand-out performer for the French club last season and was awarded a spot in the Ligue 2 Team of the Year for his instrumental role in their promotion.

Sangante has carried that form into this season in France’s top-flight and is currently the youngest captain in the division.

TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that scouts from Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham have made regular checks on Sangante this term.

The powerful defender has helped Le Havre keep six clean sheets in 14 games – including in draws against top clubs Monaco, Lens and Lyon.

Sangante will line up against Lyon again this weekend, with officials from his Premier League suitors set to be in attendance at Stade Oceane to cast an eye over him ahead of potential moves in this month’s transfer window.

Le Havre are understood to be willing to cash in on the player for the right price, who is also open to the prospect of proving himself at the highest level.

It’s no secret that Chelsea, Man Utd and Fulham are all looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this window as they eye a strong second half of the season.

It will therefore be interesting to see if any of the trio make a bid for Sangante in the next couple of weeks. That will ultimately depend on whether he can continue to impress the club’s representatives.

