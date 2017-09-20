Chelsea, Man Utd battling Milan for 16-year-old Serie A star

AC Milan are reportedly set to do battle with Chelsea and Manchester United for the signature of a Genoa teenager.

At just 16 years old, Pietro Pellegri has been branded the new “golden boy” of Serie A and is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs.

Calciomercato.com claim that Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United already making enquiries.

The report claims that Milan are the ones leading the chase for Pellegri, as their Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli is now ready to make an assault to bring him to Casa Milan next summer.

“Mirabelli has known Pellegri for several years and has been following his development with interest.,” Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo wrote. “The plan for the Rossoneri is to close out a deal in January but allow the player to remain at Genoa until at least the end of the current campaign.”

Milan youth team coach and former player Gennaro Gattuso has already expressed a desire to add to the club’s Primavera system with players who are on the cusp of breaking into the senior squad.