The agent of Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has confirmed that four clubs are interested in the Argentina striker, including one Premier League side – and has given them a positive update in their pursuit.

Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, but his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting he is far away from agreeing a contract renewal with the club. And while there is plenty of time left on his current deal – which expires in 2021 – it may indicate that he is ready to move on to a new challenge.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been heavily linked with the €110m-rated centre-forward, with Maurizio Sarri not hiding the fact that he wants a new face to lead his attack given the inconsistent form of Alvaro Morata.

Now, Wanda Nara – Icardi’s agent and wife – has revealed that four clubs have shown a desire to sign Icardi, and the player could well be open to a move.

Speaking to the Argentine version of AS, Nara said: “The renewal of Icardi with Inter is very far away today. We are far from reaching an agreement, we have not yet received a satisfactory proposal from Inter.

“I do not deny that on any moment we can reach an agreement, but today we are very far. It is not logical to renew the contract for the amount of money that Mauro already earns. We believe that Mauro deserves more.

“There are very important clubs interested in Mauro, the two most important clubs in Spain, with whom we have excellent relationships, plus an English and a French team.”

It can be inferred from Nara’s comments that the interested Premier League club will have to compete with Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG for Icardi’s signature.

Icardi, who is just 14 goals away from becoming Inter’s highest-scoring foreign player of all-time, previously played at Barcelona as a youth player, and the reigning La Liga champions could be looking for a long-term replacement for the 31-year-old Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, their rivals Real Madrid are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, with only Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos scoring more than two league goals for the club this season.

Icardi has a €110m release clause in his contract that is valid for foreign clubs in the first two weeks of July.