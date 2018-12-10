Chelsea, Man Utd boosted as Napoli consider sacrifice of €150m star

Two clubs have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign a Napoli star, according to reports from Spain.

Kalidou Koulibaly has earned a status as one of the world’s premium central defenders and while Napoli have stated they want to keep him, controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested he could sell the player if the price is right.

A recent report claimed United had seen a £77million offer rejected for the player already, but a report in the Daily Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho could still be successful in his bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are also thought to be keen on Koulibaly, and Domenica Sportiva now states that Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the hunt too.

Napoli will not sell any key players in January should they qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and they are planning strategies for June.

It is possible that the Serie A giants could sacrifice Koulibaly next summer, but he carries a €150million price tag. That money would then be reinvested by Napoli in order to land a key forward player like Edinson Cavani or Federico Chiesa.