Chelsea, Man Utd risk getting caught napping over Ligue 1 wonderkid

The clock is ticking for Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle to act on their interest in a Ligue 1 starlet amid fresh interest from a French side.

Chelsea have made scooping up European football’s rising talent a hallmark of their transfer window approach under Roman Abramovich. The club have wheeled and dealed with young players, often making major profit on stars that never make a senior appearance.

As such, it comes as no surprise to see the Blues credited with interest in Ligue 1 sensation, Pape Matar Sarr.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has already become a regular starter for Metz despite his tender age. Though operating primarily in a deeper role, he is equally accustomed at bursting forward in a box-to-box role.

Sarr is said to have attracted interest from ‘major European clubs’ prior to his move from homeland club Génération Foot in Senegal.

An report in mid-April detailed how Man Utd had jumped up in the queue to sign Sarr.

Now, online publication Sport Witness (citing L’Equipe) note that Chelsea and Everton are both ‘keen’ on what they’ve seen.

A second Sport Witness report also highlights the interest of Newcastle the rising star.

There is no mention of a transfer in the works, though that may soon change following the revelation that Nice are stepping up their efforts to snatch the youngster.

A €12m bid is reportedly being prepared and is one that will force the English clubs into action if they’re determined not to miss out.

Lampard wasn’t right for Chelsea helm – Jorginho

Meanhile, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes former boss Frank Lampard took the job too soon and wasn’t ready for that level.

Jorginho is one player who has benefitted since the managerial change.

He has completed 90 minutes in nine different Premier League matches under Tuchel. But only did so four times under Lampard in the first half of the season.

Now, the Italy international has spoken out against the original appointment of Lampard. He’s claimed the leap from Derby County to Chelsea was simply too big.

Jorginho told ESPN Brasil: “Look, I’ll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club.

“He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn’t ready for a job at this level, to be honest.”

