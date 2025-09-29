Chelsea remain interested in AC Milan’s world-class goalkeeper Mike Maignan and TEAMtalk can reveal the star’s stance on a switch to the Premier League, though the Blues could again be frustrated in their pursuit.

The French international, whose deal expires in the summer of 2026, has attracted persistent interest from Chelsea and their Premier League rivals Manchester United, sources confirm.

TEAMtalk understands that the 30-year-old is eager to test his skills in England’s top flight, viewing it as the next step in his illustrious career.

Maignan has been a cornerstone for AC Milan since joining from Lille in 2021, earning plaudits for his commanding presence, exceptional shot-stopping, and distribution skills.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Saudi Pro League clubs also entering the fray, offering lucrative deals that could tempt the World Cup finalist.

However, AC Milan are determined to retain their prized asset. Club officials are actively negotiating a new contract, banking on their impressive start to the 2025/26 Serie A season – where they’ve amassed 12 points from give games – and the promise of silverware to sway him.

“Milan’s resurgence under Paulo Fonseca has been electric,” a source close to negotiations has told TEAMtalk. “Trophies could be the key to keeping Mike here.”

Chelsea and Man Utd could battle for AC Milan star

United’s interest in Maignan remains undiminished despite the summer signing of Senne Lammens, who is yet to start a game for the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk sources state that Ruben Amorim’s side view Maignan as a world-class upgrade, valuing his experience from winning Serie A and Ligue 1 titles.

Similarly, at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has repeatedly advocated for a top-tier goalkeeper to bolster their defensive ranks.

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones revealed on September 24 that Maresca has not been convinced by Sanchez’s performances this term, hence why he’s keen to reinforce his options in the goalkeeper position.

With Robert Sanchez remaining as the current number one, Maignan’s arrival could signal a bold statement of intent for the Blues. Chelsea showed interest in Maignan over the summer, but ultimately pulled out of negotiations due to Milan’s price tag.

However, it is also worth noting that Chelsea believe Mike Penders, 20, who is currently on loan with Strasbourg, has the potential to become their No 1 in the future.

As the January window looms, Maignan’s decision could reshape the goalkeeping market.

Will he commit to Milan’s revival, chase Premier League glory, or opt for Saudi riches? Fans across continents await the next chapter in this gripping saga.

Latest Chelsea news: Fernandez update / Maresca sack?

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Jones has revealed that Real Madrid’s interest in Enzo Fernandez must be ‘taken seriously’ despite Chelsea having no desire to sell him at present.

It’s likely that Chelsea would demand north of £110m to sell the Argentine but we can confirm that Los Blancos are keen to bring him to the Bernabeu.

“There is no plan to actively offload him but he has been linked with Real Madrid regularly over the past year and there is an expectation that Madrid will keep tabs on him for next summer’s transfer window,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“… This Madrid interest is not going away”

In other news, Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton at the weekend has led to speculation that Maresca could be relieved of his duties.

However, multiple sources, including journalists Sami Mokbel and Ben Jacobs, insist Maresa remains safe and there is no immediate desire to end his reign.

