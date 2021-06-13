Chelsea, Man Utd alerted to Haaland opportunity through ‘open secret’

Chelsea, Man Utd and the rest of the chasing pack in the pursuit of Erling Haaland have been told of an unmissable transfer opportunity through an ‘open secret’.

Haaland, 20, has shot to the top of every major European club’s wishlist over the last 12 months. The Norwegian earned a move to Borussia Dortmund in the 2020 winter window. Since arriving, Haaland has done nothing but score goals.

He notched exactly a goal per game last season when bagging 41 strikes in 41 appearances across all competitions. That ratio is superior to any Kylian Mbappe has achieved despite the Frenchman arguably playing in a weaker league.

The Premier League’s big hitters have all taken note, and it is Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City who have led the way.

A report last week detailed two plans the Blues have in mind to aid their pursuit of the phenomenon.

However, acquiring Haaland will be no simple task. A fee comprising nine figures is expected to be required, along with an astronomical wage packet.

Nevertheless, German football expert Raphael Honigstein has detailed what it would take to land Haaland. Furthermore, he has revealed those exhibiting patience could yet land him for a scarcely believable fee.

“There is a possibility [of Haaland leaving] but it’s unlikely at this point because the price tag is so big,” Honigstein told Sky Sports Transfer Centre (via Football London).

“There is also a huge wage bill implication for whoever gets Haaland. They’d have to smash their wage bill and I think a lot of clubs are wary [of that].”

Hinting at a clause that would allow Haaland to be bought for a bargain fee next summer, Honigstein added: “Haaland is available next season for a fairly reasonable €75million (£64.4million) – that’s not official but it’s a pretty open secret.

“Whatever happens this season, it would really have to force Dortmund’s hand in a way that they can’t say no.

“I think that could be even beyond the wealthiest clubs in Europe this summer.”

Path clearing for Man Utd defender buy

Meanwhile, Villarreal appear to be clearing the decks for the departure of Pau Torres to Manchester United after landing two potential replacements for the highly-rated centre-back.

The United boss wants a new partner for Harry Maguire. Neither Victor Lindelof or Eric Bailly have impressed enough to be long-term regular starters.

As reported by Fichajes, Torres, who impressed as Villarreal beat United in the Europa League final, is said to be at the top of Solskjaer’s wishlist.

Having won Europe’s secondary cup competition, the Spanish outfit qualified for the Champions League. That means they are under no immediate pressure to sell, although recent signings hint at the opposite.

Aissa Mandi has arrived from Real Betis on a free, while Villarreal also completed a permanent deal for Juan Foyth. The former Tottenham man played as a right-back on loan last season but is a centre-back by trade.

Their signings has prompted Fichajes to claims that the LaLiga side will do business for Torres, at the right price.

