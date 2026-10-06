Chelsea told Man Utd rebel JJ Gabriel is ‘heading overseas’ with super agent appointed to pick from four huge clubs – Exclusive

Chelsea have been informed that JJ Gabriel has rejected a move to Stamford Bridge and will now choose between four major European sides for his next club when he leaves Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Gabriel, who turned 16 on Tuesday, has already made clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford – news that we exclusively brought you first on August 13 – and his next move is increasingly expected to take him outside England.

We can also reveal that super-agent Ali Barat has been chosen to work with Gabriel as the highly-rated teenager assesses his options.

Gabriel is regarded by many within English football as the best player of his age in England – and potentially the best in Europe – with his situation now attracting huge attention from some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

Sources understand that Chelsea are pushing hardest among English clubs and have impressed Gabriel with the potential offer from Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues have been informed that, as things stand, Gabriel is heading abroad if and when he departs United.

The highly-rated youngster has been attracting major interest across Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the charge after both clubs held talks with the player.

However, they are far from alone in their pursuit, and sources can reveal that two other European juggernauts have entered the race – leaving Gabriel’s representatives to land him a plum move overseas…

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Man Utd youngster Gabriel to pick from four sides – Sources

Indeed, we can reveal that interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain has also stepped up, giving Gabriel a growing list of options as he considers the next stage of his career.

Gabriel’s situation at Manchester United remains unchanged despite recent pictures appearing to show him being taken in with the first team.

Some United fans were buoyed by the images, but club sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that they were actually taken in early September, before Gabriel officially asked to leave the club.

Gabriel has not played for United since making his decision known, and we understand that talks between his camp and the club have not progressed.

His representatives are continuing to explore options away from Old Trafford, with a move abroad currently viewed as the likeliest outcome.

Gabriel’s Irish passport is also significant, as his EU citizenship means he can move to a club within the European Union before turning 18. He can still move in England, but that option is much more complicated.

That has served to enhance the chances of some of Europe’s biggest clubs winning the race, with Real Madrid and Barcelona having already held discussions with the teenager.

And while Barcelona have personally moved to play down the speculation, we understand the reigning LaLiga champions remain very firmly in the mix.

Chelsea remain the strongest English option, and we understand that Gabriel’s entourage has been impressed by what the Premier League giants could offer him.

But TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have been told that Gabriel’s preference, if he leaves United, is to continue his development abroad.

The youngster and his camp are keen for clarity on his future, and we understand Gabriel would like to secure his next club within the next few weeks, instructing the newly-appointed Barat to fathom out the most suitable offer.

With Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern and PSG all stepping up their interest, and Chelsea still pushing to keep him in England, Gabriel’s future is now one of the most closely watched young-player moves in the world.

Whatever happens next, the decision is sure to anger Old Trafford bosses, and it was reported last week that the club could look to take legal action over his likely departure.

Despite all that, the teenager was told last week of the seven major questions he will need to satisfy before deciding on his next move.