Chelsea & Man Utd on alert as target ‘rows with Atletico coach’

Manchester United and Chelsea have received a ‘boost’ in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to England in recent weeks, with his agent claiming last week that bids were made last week by both United and the Blues.

Carrasco is highly thought of by the elite sides around the world and has established himself as one of the leading wingers in world football today.

However, his relationship with current boss Diego Simeone has reached a new low according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

They claim the winger reacted badly to being substituted during Saturday’s game against Alaves, kicking a water bottle across the touchline.

While Simeone defended the player after the match, it’s reported their relationship has been ‘strained for some time’ and a ‘summer swoop looks increasingly likely’.

The fresh bust-up between the two has placed both Manchester United and Chelsea on high alert and while a January move looks unlikely, a summer move could be on the cards.

The 23-year-old reportedly has a £86million release clause after penning a new deal back in October.