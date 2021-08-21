Chelsea, Man Utd on alert as star ‘rejects’ new deal to ‘force’ West Ham exit

West Ham United have reportedly offered Declan Rice a significant pay rise which he will turn down as he’s unhappy with the club’s valuation preventing a big-money summer move.

Rice, 22, was already considered a superstar but took his game to a new level at Euro 2020. His displays for Gareth Southgate’s side earned him glowing praise and added value to his price tag. The 22-year-old has been with the Hammers all his professional career.

He has made 145 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals. But links to Manchester United and Chelsea have emerged during the off-season.

A few pundits feel the East End outfit will cash in on their prized asset. But there have been no bids after the club set their entry level for discussions at £100m.

Time is running out, with the transfer window closing at the end of the month. Chelsea are thought to be leading the race for his signature but price will be an issue.

And, according to the Telegraph, the Kington-born youngster is becoming frustrated by the situation. They suggest he will reject a pay rise and contract extension in order to force a way out of the club.

However, his current deal runs until the summer of 2024, with the option of another year. Therefore West Ham do not need to alter his terms.

But The Mail are also suggesting they have offered the midfield enforcer a significant pay rise to keep him happy. Rice is known to want to play Champions League football. That is unlikely to happen with the London Stadium outfit.

They missed out on the top four last term despite a stellar season and will play in the Europa League instead.

Rice frustrated by lack of signings

Rice played the full 90 minutes as West Ham kicked off their season by beating Newcastle 4-2 at St James’ Park. It was an impressive display by the capital outfit but just one match in 38.

David Moyes has been particularly quiet in the transfer market this summer. Only defender Craig Dawson has been purchased.

The need for a new striker is growing and Rice is said to be annoyed by the situation. It was hoped to get Jesse Lingard back on permanent terms after his stunning loan spell in 2020-2021.

That has not happened either although rumours persist he wants to move. But Rice is the ace in the pack for the Hammers.

And they will need to keep him happy or risk losing another young superstar to one of the ‘big six’.

