Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly both see Samu Omorodion as the ideal player to lead their lines, and are ready for ‘intense’ competition for his signature.

Both clubs have signed strikers fairly recently. Chelsea got Nicolas Jackson last summer, before bringing in Joao Felix – who can play in a number of forward positions – this summer.

United, meanwhile, brought in Joshua Zirkzee in July, a year after they signed Rasmus Hojlund.

But both are seemingly on the lookout for strikers to make further improvements to their sides.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants have both identified Porto’s Omorodion as the ‘ideal profile’ to strengthen their forward lines.

As such, the big-six outfits are preparing for ‘intense competition’ in the summer transfer market.

But the Spaniard won’t come cheap, with Omorodion having a reported €100million (£83m/$107m) release clause in his contract at Porto.

Ample Prem interest in Omorodion

Chelsea were reported to be keen on Omorodion in the summer, and given he’s in form at the moment, it’s little surprise that interest has remained.

They were said to be joined by Aston Villa and Newcastle, with different outlets reports citing interest from those clubs.

It is not currently suggested that the other clubs are currently in the race for Omorodion.

However, if he continues his goal-scoring form, it would not be a surprise if more clubs joined Chelsea and United in pursuit.

Chelsea round-up: Big attackers on radar

Attack seems to be one of the main areas Enzo Maresca is looking to improve, with links to many big names

One of those is Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, though Fabrizio Romano has said current links to Premier League sides are “not even realistic” for him.

Chelsea are, though, thought to be the most serious rival to Juventus in the pursuit of Lille attacker Jonathan David.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been linked with left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, though he’s also said to be ‘very high’ on Liverpool’s radar.

Omorodion in top form

Omorodion is currently being outscored by just two players in Liga Portugal.

And beyond his seven league goals, he also has four goals in three Europa League games, and that sort of form continuing will stand him in good stead in terms of a potential transfer.