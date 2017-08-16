Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs on alert as Barca put star up for sale

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have been placed on red alert after Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde reportedly told Andre Gomes he is no longer needed.

The Portugal midfielder is reportedly surplus to requirements at Barca as Valverde has been told to trim his squad ahead of the new season and to make way for the likely arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp since his arrival from Benfica last summer.

Despite collecting nearly £200m from the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, club chiefs need to cut their payroll and Gomes could get the chop.

Gomes is down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and he, along with defender Marlon Santos, striker Paco Alcacer and midfielder Rafinha, are heading towards a summer exit.

Barcelona are still looking to complete deals for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund sensation Ousmane Dembele ahead of their first La Liga game this weekend.