Chelsea, Man Utd target demanding double his salary in Serie A

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi reportedly wants to double his salary before he commits to a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

The 13-goal striker, via his wife and agent Wanda Nara, is demanding a €9million-per-season salary – over double want he is currently paid in Milan.

Corriere della Sera report that 25-year-old Icardi has already turned down Inter’s offer of €7million-per-season offer with his contract set to expire in 2021.

The Italian publication claim it’s unlikely the Argentina forward will leave this month, but with Real Madrid and Juventus believed to be interested in him he could look at his options in the summer.

Tuttomercatoweb yesterday claimed Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanted to pair up Icardi with Christian Pulisic and Eden Hazard in a dream Chelsea strikeforce next season.

Having paid Dortmund €64million to bring in Pulisic on Tuesday, Blues manager Sarri has recommended the club also sign a new striker this month – and reports in Italy suggest the club have Icardi in their sights.

Icardi has a €110million exit clause in his contract, which although only active in the summer, has given Chelsea all the temptation they need to launch a bid.

While Real Madrid remain interested in Hazard, they are also too keen on a raid for Icardi.

However, Sarri and the Chelsea board believe the capture of Icardi could convince Hazard to commit to a new Chelsea contract and at the same time create an attack among Europe’s finest.

Icardi has also been linked with Manchester United in the past, but in October dented suitors’ hopes of landing him by confirming he is happy in Serie A.

“I do not know if everything that is published is true,” he said. “I always say that I am very good with my family at Inter, I have no intention of leaving.

“Offers came in the summer but I have neither the need nor the desire to leave.

“Offers always arrive. At the moment I am very calm and I am focused on what we are doing with the team of which I am a captain.

“We are going to play in the Champions League and the offers will not move me.”