Chelsea, Man Utd target denies Roma dressing room rift

Reported Chelsea and Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan has denied rumours of a dressing room rift at Roma.

Reports surfaced suggesting part of the Giallorossi dressing room was not behind new boss Eusebio di Francesco, who arrived from Sassuolo in the summer to replace Luciano Spalletti.

Roma have had a mixed start to the season, taking three points from a possible six, including a defeat to Spalletti’s new side Inter.

“Everybody is available, Di Francesco has his own style and we know not everything is perfect. It takes time and patience to see what he wants,” Nainggolan told Il Romanista.

“Whoever doesn’t believe we are not with Di Francesco talks bullsh**. We had an amazing season last year but now it’s different.

“There are new players and the last season is a closed chapter. People know nothing about what’s going on here, my new role is not a problem.

“I am not an attacking midfielder, I am a centre midfielder, that’s my natural position. Last year Spalletti was smart and the new role was perfect for me. Now it’s another story and this position is also perfect for me. We are talking about nothing.”