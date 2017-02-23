Chelsea, Man Utd target Kessie reveals ‘dream’ club

One of Europe’s biggest rising talents has admitted his admiration for Premier League football – and says playing for Manchester United is his ‘dream’.

Franck Kessie’s stock has continued to rise this season after a terrific campaign for Atalanta in Serie A. The midfielder has proven his ability to be both a defence and attacking force, leading him to be dubbed the next Yaya Toure.

Interest is high for the Ivory Coast international, with Chelsea heavily linked in the January transfer window, while both Roma and Inter Milan are keen.

However, it seems Manchester United will now be the favourites to land the star after he admitted his desire to play for the Red Devils.

“I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for,” Kessie said at a meet and greet with Atalanta fans at the club’s store.

“[Chelsea] is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United.”

He added: “I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing.”

Speculation surrounding a United move for the midfielder continues to grow, with Eric Bailly also encouraging Jose Mourinho to sign Kessie earlier in the month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Bailly has flagged his international pal Kessie to the club. He thinks he could be the new Yaya.

“He was watched during the AFCON and they like what they see. There is other clubs looking at him as well.”