Chelsea, Man Utd target to sign new deal that doubles exit clause

Marcelo Brozovic is ready to put pen to paper on a new contract at Inter Milan amid interest from other clubs, according to reports.

In 2017/18, Brozovic scored four goals and provided nine assists for his team-mates in just 21 Serie A starts for Inter Milan.

The Croatian has been mentioned as a target for Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton in the past with his buy-out clause reportedly set at €50million.

However, despite interest from other clubs, Calciomercato claims that Brozovic will sign a new deal at Nerazzurri that will see his contract go beyond the current expiry date of the summer of 2021.

He currently earns €2.5 million, which is expected to be increased, while his buy-out clause will reportedly double to €100million.

The report in Calciomercato continues by saying that Inter are ‘calm’ that he will sign his new deal soon.

