Enzo Fernandez stance on leaving Chelsea emerges as Man City plan bid

Manchester City are considering a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes, with sources indicating to TEAMtalk that the Argentine would be keen on the move in order to work again with Enzo Maresca.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023, has established himself as a key figure in midfield at Stamford Bridge.

However, sources close to the player suggest that the Argentina international would welcome the opportunity to reunite with Maresca, under whom he previously thrived at Chelsea.

The Man City boss is understood to rate the 2022 World Cup winner highly and sees him as a potential addition to his squad as the Blues look to strengthen in central areas.

Man City’s interest comes at a delicate stage of the window.

While the Premier League giants are evaluating the possibility of a bid, sources stress that any approach would need to be substantial.

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Chelsea stance on selling Enzo Fernandez to Man City

Chelsea are determined not to lose one of their standout performers cheaply, particularly to a direct domestic rival.

A huge offer would be required to convince the west London club to sanction the sale, with the fee likely to reflect both Fernandez’s residual contract value and his importance to the side.

The timing is tight. Negotiations would have to move quickly if Man City decide to push ahead.

Fernandez’s versatility and ability to dictate play from deep make him an attractive target, yet the political and financial hurdles of a transfer to a big-six rival remain significant.

Chelsea, for their part, are expected to resist any late advances unless the numbers make compelling sense.

For Man City, the chance to add a proven midfielder who already knows Maresca’s methods could prove tempting, but only if the price is right and Rodri is to depart.

Whether the deal gains momentum in the coming days will depend on both clubs’ willingness to find common ground before the deadline and Man City selling the Spanish star.

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