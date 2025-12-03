Chelsea and Man City hold talks with Golden Boot-winning Austrian gem – EXCLUSIVE

Austrian wonderkid Johannes Moser, who is in talks with Chelsea and Manchester City

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to miss out on the signing of Johannes Moser, sources have told TEAMtalk, despite the Blues and the Cityzens trying their best to convince the Austrian wonderkid to leave his current club FC Liefering.

Moser, who turns 18 in January, has emerged as one of the finest teenage attacking players in mainland Europe. The Austria Under-17 international has made 13 appearances for the Liefering first team already, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The teenager, who is able to play as a right-winger, left-back or attacking midfield, was one of the standout performers at the recent Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Moser helped Austria to the final, where they lost out to Portugal, but he could have done little more as he scored eight goals and won the Golden Boot.

The 17-year-old was also named runner-up in the Player of the Tournament award, claiming the Silver Ball, and his performances did not go unnoticed.

Chelsea and Man City were both already aware of Moser prior to the tournament, but his performance in the Middle East only highlighted his skills.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that both Chelsea and Man City have had conversations about the prospect of landing the Liefering attacker, but TEAMtalk understands that he looks set to snub the chance to move to the Premier League.

Moser is currently part of the Red Bull organisation, playing for FC Liefering, who are Red Bull Salzburg’s reserve team.

As it stands, Red Bull fully intends on tying down Moser to a new long-term deal after he turns 18 in 2026, but he does have other options.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Moser’s camp has listened to offers that have come in, with Chelesa and Man City making it clear to him how his future would map out as part of BlueCo or City Group.

There is also Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are keen to take him to the Bundesliga, and that looks the likely avenue for him, albeit with RB Leipzig, with Red Bull making it clear his pathway to join them at some point in the future is already in place.

