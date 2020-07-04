Bayer star Wendell in big claim to raise Chelsea hopes of Kai Havertz deal

Chelsea may be in a strong position to land summer target Kai Havertz after one of his Bayer Leverkusen teammates revealed some of his career ambitions.

Havertz impressed again in 2019/20, scoring 19 goals and providing six assists in all competitions.

His performances caught the eye of a number of top European clubs, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reportedly keen.

Chelsea have been most heavily linked though, with the Blues placing him near the top of their transfer wishlist.

Frank Lampard is looking to make a number of changes to his squad ahead of next season. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have already signed, but more are expected to follow.

Leicester’s Ben Chilwell could be amongst them after Chelsea received a boost in their pursuit of the Englishman.

“Kai dreams of playing there”

The London club may also be in pole position to sign Havertz, if comments from his Leverkusen teammate Wendell are anything to go by.

Speaking to Yellow and Green football, cited on the Evening Standard live transfer blog, Wendell revealed that Havertz “dreams” of a move to England.

“He’s a complete player. If you play him as a No.9 or as a No.10 a little bit behind, or if you put him out wide, he’ll know what to do,” he said.

“He has a facility to understand what the manager wants. He finishes well with both feet. He’s strong with his head, he has good technique.

“Psychologically, the Germans are very focused people, too. They are very concentrated on what they want.

“If he goes to the Premier League, he will learn a lot. I think Kai dreams of playing there. He has that desire. If he decides to play in England, he will be a success.”

The news comes as a boost to the Blues after it had been reported that Madrid is Havertz’s preferred destination. But the Premier League side may now feel encouraged to launch a bid.

The exciting young talent has two years remaining on his contract, and could cost over €100million in the next transfer window.