Chelsea nomad makes predictable exit as space clears for ‘one more’

Matt Miazga is on the move once again as Chelsea make way for new signings by sending the defender to Spanish side Alaves on a season-long loan.

It is a familiar path trodden by the 26-year-old as he is set to begin a fifth loan move since arriving at Stamford Bridge. The USA international signed for the west Londoners in January 2016, with Chelsea paying New York Red Bulls a reported £3.5m. He made his Blues debut in a 4-0 Premier League victory at Aston Villa in April 2016.

The centre-half then started against Swansea but was substituted at half-time – never to be seen again. That was his last action in a Chelsea shirt as the man from New Jersey then began a nomadic existence.

He was loaned to Dutch club Vitesse for the 2016-2017 campaign and that was extended for the following season. In total he enjoyed 48 Eredivisie starts for the GelreDome outfit.

However, there was still no place in the Chelsea squad after his return from the Netherlands. A loan to French side Nantes was next in August 2018 before he was recalled by Chelsea in January 2019.

But any thoughts of a resurgent Blues career faded when he was jettisoned to Reading for the second half of 2018-19. The American then extended that loan for the following season and made 38 second-tier appearances for the Royals.

A switch to Belgium followed last summer as Miazga joined Anderlecht on loan for 2020-21. And he got through plenty of work, starting 30 Belgian First Division A games.

The man with 22 USA caps will now enjoy a season in LaLiga having inked a season-long loan with El Glorioso. Chelsea extended his contract until next summer before parting company yet again.

Miazga exit to prompt new arrival

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku has prompted a raft of Chelsea exits. It was always thought that Miazga would be on his way.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the club’s plans earlier this week. Roman Abramovich is prepared to sanction one more big transfer before the window closes.

There are links to Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham, who was in the England 2020 squad. The 18-year-old joined BVB last summer, linking up with England colleague Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is now back in England with Manchester United. Bellingham is sure to follow at some stage and Chelsea fans will be hoping it is this summer.

