Chelsea set to meet £60m transfer clause for Euro 2020 sensation

Chelsea are reportedly ready to meet the release clause in the race to snap up a Liverpool and Arsenal target who is currently turning heads at Euro 2020.

Alexander Isak is the name making the headlines, with the forward turning in two outstanding performances in Sweden’s draw with Spain and the win over Slovakia. Isak was a constant threat against a fancied Spanish outfit on Monday night, while he was Man of the Match as the Swedes virtually booked a last-16 spot with a narrow victory on Friday.

The striker scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad last season and was named the Young Player of the Season in Spain.

And according to Spanish newspaper AS, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to snap up the 21-year-old. However, to do that any suitor would have to pay Isak’s £60million (€70m) exit clause.

The Champions League winners are actively looking to bring in a new striker this summer. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have both been mentioned as possibilities, but Isak would cost far less.

Isak is a lethal finisher and has pace to burn. He also showed last week how he could trouble a strong Spanish defence.

He is also used to leading the line of his own, something that could suit all three interested Premier League clubs.

Chelsea have concerns over Timo Werner’s struggles in front of goal, while Liverpool want a long-term successor to Timo Werner. As for the Gunners, they are rumoured to be ready to cash in on skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pundits rave over Isak

Speaking about the Isak after the Spain game, former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand was mightily impressed.

“This kid, Isak, he was a problem today for the Spain defenders,” he said in the BBC studio.

“Isak was a nuisance. He showed today why he’s got Young Player of the Year in La Liga. He was the outlet.

“We were surprised, really, when he got brought off. He must be thinking about the coming games or something like that.”

Meanwhile, former Blackburn and Chelsea forward Chris Sutton believes Isak is certain to end up in the Premier League.

“Great prospect, isn’t he?” Sutton told Radio 5Live. “Wasn’t he at Dortmund for a while? He’s at Real Sociedad now and has done great things.

“With his age, the way he’s developing I am sure that, most certainly, he will end up in the Premier League.”

One thing is for certain, all three Premier League clubs will be watching with interest as the Swedes progress in the tournament.

