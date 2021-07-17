Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud has completed a transfer to Serie A giants AC Milan, both clubs have announced.

Pictures showed the 34-year-old in Italy this week as he underwent a medical over the move. Giroud calls time on a three-year spell at Stamford Bridge, in which he won the Europa League, FA Cup and Champions League. Indeed, he played a vital role in the former success, scoring 11 goals along the way.

Chelsea confirmed the news on their official website. They said in a statement: “Olivier ends his time in London SW6 with 119 appearances, 59 as a sub, and 39 goals to his name, as well as those three trophy wins.

“We thank him greatly for his service and wish him the very best in his future career.”

AC Milan released a similar statement and revealed Giroud will wear the No. 9 shirt next season.

The player wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent.”

As well as ending his time at Chelsea, Giroud brings a nine-year spell in England to an end.

He spent five-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal before his move across London, netting 105 goals in 253 games.

Overall, Giroud scored 90 Premier League goals in 255 competition appearances.

Chelsea facing crucial transfer window

Giroud will be one of several players who could leave Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window, as director Marina Granovskaia leads the club’s plans.

Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham could go after remaining on the fringe of boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Elsewhere, the Blues reportedly fear three prized academy starlets leaving in what would be a big blow.

As for who could come in, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is a key target.