Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Danny Drinkwater’s long-term futures both look bleak at Chelsea.

England man Loftus-Cheek, who was a key member of Gareth Southgate’s team at the World Cup, has not had the game time at Chelsea he would have liked and he looks set to move out on loan in January.

The Times claims there has been renewed interest in the midfielder from Crystal Palace and Schalke after both clubs tried to sign him in the summer.

Loftus-Cheek, 22, started 21 Premier League games for Palace on loan last season, and after a productive World Cup he would have expected to be given more of a chance by new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri though has been critical of Loftus-Cheek’s tactical knowledge and he has not yet started in the Premier League under the Italian. His starts have been limited to cup competitions and although Chelsea blocked his exit in the summer, they may well be faced with a more insistent player in January.

If Palace and Schalke persist with their interest then Sarri may well have a big decision to make.

Another play who may well look to move in January, but whose prospects look far from bright, is Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater has not made a competitive appearance since March and Sarri has made it clear it no uncertain terms what his view of the former Leicester man is.

“The situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders,” Sarri said earlier this month.

“I told him two months ago what I think.”

The former Man Utd man is now 28 but he has made just five Premier League starts since he signed for £35million from Leicester, but on around £90,000 a week a loan move looks difficult.

Drinkwater, who rejected an England call-up due to lack of fitness last November, apparently “showed no interest in a move during the summer,” according to the Daily Mail.

Now though the same source claim “he is ready to consider his options as January approaches” but his lack of match fitness and salary mean he will not have too many January suitors.

Therefore Chelsea or Drinkwater, or both will have to make a sacrifice if the midfielder is to enjoy the prime of his career, almost certainly away from Stamford Bridge.

If not Drinkwater will be stuck behind the scenes in west London with little prospect of getting in the shop window.