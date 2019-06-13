Chelsea midfielder admits desire to join Ligue 1 giants in future

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has claimed that he would jump at the chance to play for Paris Saint-Germain if offered.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan, who had an option to purchase him outright for €35million, but due to various uncertainties regarding the Italian giants they are now unlikely to redeem that.

Bakayoko is expected the stay at Chelsea next season with the Blues currently having a transfer ban in place, but the former Monaco man revealed a burning desire to join PSG one day.

“Yes, for sure, one day I would like to play in Paris, I cannot lie about it,” he told l’Equipe.

“It’s big for me and my loved ones. We are real Parisians.

Bakayoko then turned to his more immediate future: “I will go back to Chelsea. I still have a three-year contract.

“I have no choice. I don’t know what will happen after that but I have to go back to Chelsea. It is the only thing I know.

“I had difficult moments [at Milan], especially at the start. I’m sad to go away but this is life. Gattuso? I had a complicated relationship with him, we didn’t understand each other. I don’t really want to talk about him.

“It is difficult to hear certain things, especially when they are false. It didn’t go the way it was told but we know the current world, a piece of news is enough to analyse the situation.”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!