Chelsea midfielder heads to Bristol City in £3.5m deal

Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer has joined Championship club Bristol City in a £3.5million permanent deal.

City have snapped up Palmer after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Ashton Gate, scoring twice in 17 games as they finished eighth in the table and just outside of the play-off spots.

Palmer joined Chelsea from the Charlton youth academy six years ago and subsequently enjoyed loan spells at Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn before his temporary spell with the Robins.

Palmer, who has joined former Chelsea players Tomas Kalas and Jay DaSilva at Ashton Gate, has signed a four-year contract with City and will be available to face Leeds in their Championship opener on August 4.

“I’ve been really impressed with his application and focus over the off-season period,” Lee Johnson told the club’s official website after the move was confirmed.

“Kasey has made big sacrifices to come here and we truly believe Bristol City and Kasey will be a fantastic match moving forward.”

And the club’s chief executive, Mark Ashton, added: “We’re delighted to have Kasey here on a permanent contract and we again appreciate the assistance of Chelsea in coming to this agreement.”

Blues youngster Dujon Sterling, meanwhile has moved to Wigan Athletic on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old wing-back spent last season on loan with Coventry City, where he made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Sterling was part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championships in 2017.

