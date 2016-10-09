Chelsea midfielder Matic spotted in Italy – reports

Nemanja Matic has fuelled speculation of a Chelsea exit and a potential move to Italy after he was seen in Milan with his agent Giuseppe Riso.

An image on the Italian news site GianlucaDiMarzio.com appears to show the Serbian midfielder shopping during the international break.

Serie A champions Juventus were heavily linked with Matic over the summer with a move away from Stamford Bridge never materialising.

Antonio Conte has said he is a keen admirer of the 28-year-old, and insisted he would be going nowhere.

“Nemanja is an important player for me, and he knows this,” said Conte.

“There isn’t a problem with him – Nemanja was a Chelsea player and is a Chelsea player.”

Matic admitted that this gave him motivation to do well for the Blues.

“What he said gave me a special feeling,” said Matic. “It was important for me to know I am a big part of his plans. I was happy to hear that.

“Like every player here, I have a good relationship with the manager. I respect what he said about me and of course I liked what I heard.

“I have been at the club for two and a half years and have always given my best every day.

“Until I am here, I will continue to give everything to the team.”