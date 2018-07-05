Chelsea midfielder Willian opens up over Barcelona transfer link

Chelsea midfielder Willian has broken his silence over speculation that he could be on the move to Barcelona.

The Premier League side reportedly want £70million for their Brazilian star with the La Liga giants refusing to meet their hefty asking price.

With that in mind, the latest rumour suggested that Barca would offer up to three players to bring the price down, including Andre Gomes, Rafinha and Paulinho.

And, talking about his future, Willian admits he has heard about the link but is unsure whether he will leave Chelsea or not.

“Coutinho and Paulinho besides being fantastic players are two great friends of mine,” Willian told Mundo Deportivo.

“He (Coutinho) has an extraordinary quality, he’s making a great World Cup and I’m sure he will continue to do so.

“I’m following the information about Barcelona on the internet but I still do not know anything.

“Now is not the time to talk about that because I am very focused on the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea will reportedly let Willian join Manchester United if they receive Anthony Martial as part of any deal that would see the Brazil international move to Old Trafford.

