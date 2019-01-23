Chelsea are in “final negotiations” to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, head coach Maurizio Sarri has said.

However, the Argentina striker will not play in Thursday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham after the Blues failed to complete the deal and register the striker before the midday deadline on Wednesday.

Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in his one season at Napoli under Sarri, and after reports the deal had hit a stumbling block on Monday evening, the Blues manager now reports that an agreement is on the brink of being struck.

“They’re a few hours into signing a contract today,” Sarri said.

Higuain has been on loan at AC Milan from Juventus this season, scoring just once in his last 12 appearances for the Rossoneri.

But Sarri hopes the experienced striker will finally deliver a crucial aspect that many have felt has been missing from Chelsea’s side this season: a regular supply of goals from a centre forward

“We hope he’ll bring goals, he’ll start scoring for us,” Sarri added.

“It’s very difficult in January to find one of the most important strikers in the world. So I think the club is working very well because it’s not easy to get a new striker.”

Milan are expected to bring in Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa as Higuain’s replacement.

