Chelsea monitoring Arsenal star with view to making summer bid

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Aaron Ramsey’s situation at Arsenal, with a view to making a summer bid for the midfielder.

The Wales star will have just a year remaining on his contract this summer and has yet to commit to penning a new contract with the Gunners.

The 27-year-old, who has scored six goals and has eight assists this season, has actually revealed that there is currently no movement with regards him extending his stay at The Emirates.

“Nothing to comment on at the moment,” Ramsey told BT Sport. “I think they’ve been busy to tie up other contracts at the moment.”

Chelsea, who landed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in January, are said to be looking to overhaul their squad this summer after a disapointing Premier League title defence, while they also crashed out of the Champions League to Barcelona at the last-16 stage.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

Cesc Fabregas is being tipped to move on, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has struggled to adapt to English football – indeed the Blues also tried to land Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal before he moved to Liverpool last summer.

They eventually grabbed Ross Barkley from Everton in January but that has so far proved to be a poor decision.

Chelsea’s interest in the player, sparked a reponse from Blues legend Frank Lampard, who has warned Arsenal that they must do whatever it takes to keep Ramsey.

Lampard said: “I’m an admirer of Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal must try to secure his long-term future at the club.

“Ramsey has just over a year left on his contract and once again Arsenal have got themselves in a position where one of their key players’ deals is running out.

“I feel some sympathy for him because his position has changed over the years at the club. Sometimes, because they’ve had so many attacking midfielders, he’s been dropped further back.

“He is class when at his best and I do feel there is another level for him to strive for. He showed great quality at the 2016 European Championship.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.