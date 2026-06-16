Chelsea and Newcastle miss out as Shakhtar Donetsk win race for Brazilian forward – Exclusive

Chelsea and Newcastle United have missed out on highly-rated Flamengo forward Ryan Roberto, with TEAMtalk understanding Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk have won the race for one of Brazil’s most coveted young talents.

Sources have confirmed that Shakhtar have reached an agreement with Flamengo worth around £10million for the 18-year-old attacker, with the Brazilian giants also securing a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal.

The transfer brings an end to a lengthy pursuit that attracted interest from across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands both Chelsea and Newcastle held discussions over Roberto in recent months as they explored the possibility of bringing the teenager to the Premier League.

Chelsea’s interest came through the club’s extensive South American scouting network, with BlueCo officials among those monitoring the youngster’s progress closely.

Newcastle were also alerted to Roberto’s potential and held conversations regarding a possible move as they assessed a number of emerging attacking talents from overseas markets.

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However, neither club was able to secure an agreement before Shakhtar moved decisively to complete a deal.

The Ukrainian giants faced strong competition.

Sources indicate Lyon, Ajax, Monaco, Benfica and Roma were all among the clubs pursuing Roberto, who has developed a reputation as one of Flamengo’s most exciting young prospects.

His performances at youth and senior level have attracted significant attention from scouts across Europe, with many believing he possesses the technical quality and attacking versatility to thrive at the highest level.

Despite interest from several of the continent’s biggest talent developers, it is Shakhtar who have ultimately convinced the player and Flamengo to proceed with a transfer.

The move continues Shakhtar’s long-standing strategy of identifying and recruiting elite young South American talent before their value explodes on the European stage.

Indeed, Shakhtar remain one of the most attractive destinations in Europe for emerging Brazilian players.

Sources close to the deal indicate Roberto and his camp were well aware of the club’s reputation for developing South American talent and, crucially, not standing in players’ way when opportunities arise at Europe’s biggest clubs.

That pathway has been proven repeatedly over the years. Shakhtar provided the launchpad for a host of Brazilian stars who went on to enjoy elite-level careers, including Willian, Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and Fred, all of whom used the Ukrainian club as a stepping stone to some of Europe’s biggest leagues and competitions.

The club’s track record in developing Brazilian players was a key factor in negotiations, with Roberto now set to continue his development in Ukraine before potentially making a future move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

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Chelsea, Newcastle rueing missed opportunity

For Chelsea and Newcastle, the outcome represents a missed opportunity in a highly competitive market.

Both clubs remain active in their pursuit of young talent and are expected to continue exploring opportunities across South America, but Roberto is now off the market after opting for a move to Shakhtar.

With the deal worth around £10million and Flamengo retaining a future stake in the player’s career, all parties will be hoping the teenager can fulfil the enormous potential that has made him one of Brazil’s most sought-after young forwards.

Shakhtar, meanwhile, have secured a significant coup by beating a host of Premier League and European rivals to his signature, while once again reinforcing their reputation as one of the game’s premier development clubs for Brazilian talent.

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